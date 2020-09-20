Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PFIS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 50.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

