Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PFNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pfenex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Pfenex alerts:

NASDAQ:PFNX opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.