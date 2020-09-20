PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.82.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

PG&E stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 109,816,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,889. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 218,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 90,960 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

