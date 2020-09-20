Phore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,900.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $22,900.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001358 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005112 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,144,582 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.