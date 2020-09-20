Pi Financial Reiterates C$35.00 Price Target for SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM)

Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised SSR Mining from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.40.

SSRM opened at C$28.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 61.35. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69.

In other SSR Mining news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$1,264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,972.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

