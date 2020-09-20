Pinkcoin Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $961,613.95 and $724.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00648337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034538 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $796.41 or 0.07315286 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000776 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,477,949 coins and its circulating supply is 421,217,513 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

