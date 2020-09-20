Piper Sandler Comments on American Express’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

AXP stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $102,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

