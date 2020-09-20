Piper Sandler Raises Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $125.00

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Get Novocure alerts:

NVCR opened at $110.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59. Novocure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,722 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,582. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Novocure by 85.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,103,000 after buying an additional 1,175,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter valued at about $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Novocure by 42.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,510,000 after buying an additional 262,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $17,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 838.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 199,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.