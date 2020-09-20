Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

COOP stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

