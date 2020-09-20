Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of PLYA opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.15. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $8,380,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 455,621 shares in the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 4,044,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

