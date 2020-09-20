PlayChip Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $12.35 million and $598.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042605 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.04432787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034357 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens.

PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

