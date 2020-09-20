Playkey Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,586.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for about $0.0291 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $416,470.41 and approximately $41,586.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Playkey has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.04412050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034260 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,321,944 tokens. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

