Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Plug Power posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.03.

In other Plug Power news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 150,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $944,531.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,362 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 27,641,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,027,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

