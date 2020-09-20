Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

PS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Pluralsight from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $94.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pluralsight by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

