Polis Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005287 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Polis has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $5,715.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.