Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

