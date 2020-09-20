PostCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, PostCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PostCoin has a total market cap of $15,562.28 and $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006641 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

