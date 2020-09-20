PotCoin (POT) Price Up 8.9% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $2,328.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,902.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.03416352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.67 or 0.02069935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00431136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00849544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046845 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.44 or 0.00517672 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,712,434 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

