Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AESE) Head-To-Head Survey

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Premier Exhibitions and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Allied Esports Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.84 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.63

Premier Exhibitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats Premier Exhibitions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as ‘Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and ‘Bodies…The Exhibition' and ‘Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages ‘Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; ‘Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and ‘The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

