Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) Insider Purchases £19,800 in Stock

Premier Veterinary Group PLC (LON:PVG) insider Andy Paull purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,872.21).

PVG stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Friday. Premier Veterinary Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 64 ($0.84). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.54. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Get Premier Veterinary Group alerts:

Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The company reported GBX (7.60) (($0.10)) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Veterinary Group PLC will post -5.4000003 EPS for the current year.

About Premier Veterinary Group

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Veterinary Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Veterinary Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.