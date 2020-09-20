Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pretium Resources from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.23.

NYSE:PVG opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $12,600,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 111.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,768,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 930,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 421,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

