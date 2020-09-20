Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AFLAC worth $37,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1,156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,660,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,431 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

