Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.31 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Tractor Supply worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

