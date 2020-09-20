Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 29,084 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Alliant Energy worth $38,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,105,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,064,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,404,000 after purchasing an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.