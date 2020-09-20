Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $345,959. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

