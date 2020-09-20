Project Pai Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $173,451.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00044013 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.04411244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009196 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034206 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,698,547,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,029,996 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

