Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSEC. ValuEngine raised Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,545,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,258,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 290,844 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,069,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

