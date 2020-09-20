Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $98.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.28. 748,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.60. Proto Labs has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

