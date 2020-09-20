Proton (XPR) Price Tops $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $17.65 million and $1.56 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044088 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042605 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.04432787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009244 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00056492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,313,026 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.