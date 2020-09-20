Proxeus Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Proxeus has a total market cap of $259,030.53 and $372.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded down 74.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00240452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00092092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.01390428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00217375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,766,666 tokens. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp.

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

