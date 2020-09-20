Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.82.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $68.15. 2,949,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

