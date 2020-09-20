Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) vs. Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Critical Analysis

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -143.83% -115.55% -39.88% Odonate Therapeutics N/A -80.14% -67.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pulmatrix and Odonate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Pulmatrix presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,262.20%. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.66%. Given Pulmatrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Pulmatrix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Pulmatrix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmatrix and Odonate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $7.91 million 5.52 -$20.60 million ($0.80) -1.59 Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$111.82 million ($4.05) -3.71

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Odonate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Odonate Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The company is also involved in developing PUR0200, a reformulation of an existing long-acting antimuscarinic agent that has completed Phase Ib clinical development, which blocks the effects of acetylcholine on muscarinic receptors to reverse airway obstruction in COPD patients. It has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. to develop kinase inhibitor for access to a portfolio of novel drug candidates. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

