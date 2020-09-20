Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Issued By KeyCorp

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $381.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

