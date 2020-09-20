Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Camping World in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Camping World stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.57 per share, with a total value of $100,390.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,092,614.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and have sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

