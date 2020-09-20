Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut by Analyst

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.78.

CBRL stock opened at $118.28 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.