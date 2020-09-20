Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $97.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Q2 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $89.56 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 100,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO William M. Furrer sold 18,712 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $1,697,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,567.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,844 shares of company stock worth $34,095,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,873,000 after purchasing an additional 413,446 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 10.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,085 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,418,000 after purchasing an additional 174,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 7.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,198,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

