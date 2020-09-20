Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kraft Heinz Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of -198.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 38.1% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 28.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

