Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Boosted by Analyst

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) – Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Cormark also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.02.

Shares of POU opened at C$2.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.92. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$7.90.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

