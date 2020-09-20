Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Lifted by Analyst

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Research analysts at Pi Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 17th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

