Qbao (QBT) Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Qbao has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $222,509.28 and $1,589.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Allcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000103 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

