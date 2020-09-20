Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $54,060.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $135,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,254. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 53,244 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 309,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

