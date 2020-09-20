Quasarcoin (QAC) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $217,767.60 and $4,703.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00054603 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

