R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.20 Million

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to post sales of $294.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,645,000 after buying an additional 318,374 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 47.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in R1 RCM by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 448,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,222,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.82, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

