Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDUS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $2,338,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,355,714 shares in the company, valued at $85,988,296.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,897,808.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 424,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,249. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

