Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

MCHP stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

