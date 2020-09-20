Raymond James Reiterates C$2.75 Price Target for Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.02.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$2.38 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.81 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.92.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

