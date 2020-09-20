Redd Trading 8% Lower This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Redd has a total market cap of $25.76 million and $23,213.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

