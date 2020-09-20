Refereum Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $12,498.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00239483 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00091578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.01415108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00215503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

