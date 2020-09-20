REMY COINTREAU/ADR Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for REMY COINTREAU/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on REMYY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.21. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

