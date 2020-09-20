Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 501.14 ($6.55).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rentokil Initial to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 446 ($5.83) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 559.20 ($7.31). 4,841,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 536.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 487.44.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) by GBX 2.40 ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial will post 1418.9999879 EPS for the current year.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.